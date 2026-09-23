Can’t relax without feeling guilty? You may be trapped in productivity culture

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Have you ever taken a rest and instantly started to feel bad about it? You are not the only one.

In a society that relishes being “busy”, resting might be equated to laziness-even if it’s exactly what your body needs.

The demand to be ‘productive’ can leave you wired long after work or study time.

Working through fatigue could increase stress levels, disrupt sleep patterns, impair concentration and leave people feeling mentally and physically exhausted.

Rest, for example, is one of those things that actually help us function better. Sleep benefits brain function and a healthy mood, breaks break the mental strain.

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Too much of a good thing, work all the time without enough recovery can lead to burnout and exhaustion.

It might also ramp up your stress levels.

Health doesn’t come from being productive constantly. Sometimes, putting your phone down, taking a nap, going on a slow walk or doing nothing at all isn’t wasting your time, It’s recovery.

Perhaps resting doesn’t need to be earned. Perhaps rest needs to be valued as a source of wellness.

Also read: Health Benefits Of Massaging Oil On Your Soles Before Bed