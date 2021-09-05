CABS DRDO Recruitment 2021: Online application for 20 JRF posts begins, check details

Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS) Bengaluru-Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has invited online applications from the eligible and desirous candidates to fill up several vacant posts.

According to the CABS DRDO Recruitment 2021 notification, a total of 20 Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) will be appointed through this recruitment drive. However, the applicants will have to apply for CABS DRDO Recruitment 2021 before October 1.

CABS DRDO Recruitment 2021 vacancy details:

Important Date:

The online application process has already started and it will continue till October 1.

Name number of vacant posts:

Aeronautical engineering- 2 Posts

Computer Science and Engineering- 5 Posts

Electronics and Communication Engineering- 9 Posts

Electrical Engineering- 1 Post

Mechanical Engineering- 3 Posts

Research Area: Aerodynamics, Structural Design Analysis, Radar Engineering, Communication Engineering, Networking and Display System, Mission Computer, Thermal Management etc.

Place of Research Fellowship: Centre for Airborne System(CABS), DRDO, Ministry of Defence, Belur, Yemlur PO, Bangalore -560037.

Duration: Initially the offer shall be for a period of two years which may be extended for further two years subject to Review Committee’s recommendation (one year at a time).

Stipend: Rs 31,000 PM + HRA as admissible.

Education Qualification: The applicant should have BE/B. Tech in first division with valid GATE score or

ME/M.Tech in above disciplines in first division both at Graduate & Post-graduate level. Only GATE 2020 & GATE 2021 are acceptable.

Upper Age Limit: Not more than 28 years on the closing date of Advertisement. 5 years relaxation to SC/ST candidates, 3 years to OBC (Non-creamy Layer) candidates. Caste certificate copy to be enclosed with application, if applicable.

Selection Procedure: Candidates will be short-listed based on their valid GATE score and marks secured in Degree/Post-graduate Degree shall be called for web-based online interview. The time/date& procedure for the interview will be intimated by email/SMS. The final select list of successful candidates for the existing vacancies and panel of candidates for future vacancies will be uploaded on DRDO website (www.drdo.gov.in).

Application Procedure: The duly filled application in the format furnished below should be sent to the email ID [email protected] .Application form can also be downloaded from What’s new section of DRDO website (www.drdo.gov.in). Applications in specified proforma to be submitted through email along with self-attested and scanned copies of required certificates or degrees. The last date for receipt of application is 21 days from the date of publication of advt. in Employment News.

Applications received incomplete/after due date shall be rejected.

General Instructions:

Candidates should scan the applications & supporting documents in a single PDF file with size of not more than 10 MB. Candidates serving in Govt department/PSUs/Autonomous body should apply through proper channel. Candidates shortlisted for interview should submit/upload ‘NOC’ before interview to the above email ID. Candidates should ensure the internet connectivity & necessary Software & Hardware to attend the online interviews on their own. CABS/DRDO shall not be responsible for any loss of connection during the interview. It may be noted that the offer of fellowships does not confer on Fellowship any right or absorption/employment in DRDO. Declaration of panel merely shall not mean award of JRF. A formal letter shall be sent based on future vacancies in the panel in the order of merit. Candidates may be given information through e-mail, therefore they are advised to check e-mail regularly.

How to Apply for CABS DRDO Recruitment 2021:

The applicants will have to send the duly filled application in the format to the email ID [email protected] Application form can also be downloaded from what’s new section of DRDO website (www.drdo.gov.in). The last date for receipt of the application is October 1.

CABS DRDO Recruitment 2021 Selection Procedure:

Candidates will be short-listed based on their valid GATE score and marks secured in Degree/Post-graduate Degree shall be called for web based online interview. The final select list of successful candidates for the existing vacancies and panel of candidates for future vacancies will be uploaded on DRDO website (www.drdo.gov.in).

Click here to visit the official website

Click here to read the notification of CABS DRDO Recruitment 2021