Bursting the myths of mesotherapy

New Delhi: Mesotherapy is a treatment in which various beneficial minerals and vitamins are introduced into the skin to help in the treatment of various body problems and imperfections. This therapy uses vitamins, minerals, enzymes, and hormones to achieve the desired results.

Mesotherapy can be used for various problems like fat reduction, targeting stubborn cellulite, skin pigmentation, hair loss and lightening the visibility of wrinkles and fine lines.

However, there are various myths about mesotherapy which makes people misunderstand the procedure and its effects. Many say that the therapy is only limited to concerns of the neck and face. But mesotherapy can be used all over the body depending on what the person’s requirement is, highlights Lalita Arya, Vice President, Dermapuritys.

For instance on the face for the wrinkles, on the scalp for baldness, all over the body for reducing body fat, cellulite, skin tightening, stretch marks and many more.

Another myth linked with mesotherapy is that it can only be performed on a limited age group, mainly people going for wrinkle treatments and skin tightening. However, therapy can be taken at any age. It helps skin remain healthy and retain its glow by providing essential nutrients to the skin on a regular basis, and also by stimulating the skin to regenerate collagen, Arya says.

Many people confuse platelet-rich plasma therapy with meso therapy. The two treatments are different and they are chosen depending on the issue that the person is suffering from. For each treatment the preparations and procedures are different. The elements used for each treatment are also different and are used according to the results required.

‘For better results, you need to get multiple sittings to the clinic’; this is also a myth, says Arya.

People have experienced a lot of difference after one therapy, but this depends on the problem and treatment they choose. The number of clinic visits also depends on how severe the problem is. Before going for a mesotherapy you need to consult a professional who will recommend the type of treatment and the number of sittings that will be needed. Also, remember that the results can vary as each person responds a little differently to the same treatment, she underlines.