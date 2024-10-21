Breast cancer cases in young Indian women increase by 25%, read more to know details

Breast cancer, a common type of cancer affecting woman worldwide. The disease associated with older age groups has now surged on a large scale in women aged below 50 in the last three decades, according to experts. A recent data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) revealed that breast cancer accounted for 28.2 per cent of cancers in women.

Dr Ashish Gupta, the chief of Medical Oncology at Unique Hospital Cancer Centre, said that “Cancer is no longer the disease of older adults. It is increasingly seen among women in the younger age group, majorly under 50.”

Even celebrities like Sonali Bendre, Tahira Kashyap, and Mahima Chaudhry had battled the deadly disease before turning 50 and recovered successfully with proper treatments.

What is breast cancer ?

Breast cancer is a type of cancer that develops in the breast tissue. It occurs when abnormal cells in the breast grow and multiply uncontrollably, forming a tumor. Breast cancer risks can be reduced by the combination of healthy lifestyle choices and protective measures. Monthly self-exams can help detect abnormalities early. By incorporating few healthy habits into daily life, woman can empower themselves against breast cancer. Regular check-ups and genetic testing for high-risk individuals can also identify potential issues before they become life-threatening.

Causes of breast cancer:

Breast cancer is caused by a combination of genetic, hormonal, and environmental factors. Genetic mutations, such as BRCA1 and BRCA2, and family history increase risk. Hormonal factors, including early menstruation, late menopause, and hormone replacement therapy, also play a role. Additionally, radiation exposure, obesity, physical inactivity, and alcohol consumption contribute to the risk. Lifestyle factors, such as unhealthy diet, smoking, and stress, may also increase the likelihood of developing breast cancer. Other potential causes include environmental pollutants, pesticide exposure, and viral infections. Understanding these causes and risk factors can help women take proactive steps to reduce their likelihood of developing breast cancer.