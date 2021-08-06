Book LPG cylinders on Paytm and get Rs 2700 cashback; Know how

India’s leading digital payment platform Paytm has announced big offers for people who book LPG cylinders. According to Paytm, customers who book their LPG cylinder through the platform can avail a cashback rewards up to Rs 2700.

The Paytm, however, clarified that the offer of cashback rewards up to Rs 2700 will be given to only the new users by way of the ‘3 pe 2700 cashback offer’ scheme. The customers of Bharat, HP and Indane Gas can get the assured cashback of up to Rs 900 on their first LPG cylinder booking for the first three consecutive months.

To book a gas cylinder on Paytm, users have to open the app and go to the Book Gas Cylinder option. Here you have to select your own gas provider. This is followed by a mobile number, an LPG ID or a consumer number.

After giving all the details, the users have to make the payment. You can use Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI card or net banking for this. Users can also track the booking of gas cylinder. Paytm launched the gas booking facility last year.