Bhopal: In a bizzare case reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal where a woman has agreed to divorce her cheating husband in exchange for Rs 1.5 crore.

The incident came to light when a minor filed a case in a family court in Bhopal claiming that her father was having an extramarital affair with one of his colleague.

The minor alleged that this led to heated arguments between her parents and disturbed her as well as her sister’s education.

After, the minors complaint, the couple was summoned for counselling session by the court.

After multiple sessions of counselling, the woman finally agreed to leave her husband but only on one condition. She said, the woman her husband was having an affair would give her apartment along with Rs 27 lakh in cash to her.