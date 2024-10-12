BigBasket apologizes despite customer’s praise for innovative ice cream-Sanitary napkin combo

A customer recently praised BigBasket, an online grocery store, on social media for offering sanitary napkins and ice cream combo. BigBasket was also quick to react to the tweet. BigBasket thought it was a complaint and said sorry. But the customer was actually praising them.

Recently, taking to X (previously known as Twitter), a user Amirtha Murugesan shared a post appreciating the company for offering sanitary napkins and ice cream combo. She shared the screenshot of the creative discount combo tagging the company and applauded the marketing trick used by the e-commerce platform with caption, “well played @bigbasket_com.”

Ms Murugesan shared the post a few days back. Since then, it has gained more than 200,000 views and several comments.

BigBasket quickly reacted to the tweet and apologized thinking it as a complaint. “We regret the inconvenience caused. Could you please help us with your registered contact number via DM? We’ll do our best to sort this issue out,” the company said in response to Ms Murugesan’s post.

BigBasket’s mistaken apology has left users entertained. Some users found it hilarious and laughed, while others politely reminded the company to “read the room.”

Reacting to the tweet, a user commented, “When they’re so used to handling complaints, the default template turns to ‘Sorry’,”

Anothr user commented, “Bestie they praising youuu,”

The third user wrote, “Automation ends up looking weird sometimes. We all remember the Indigo response. In my opinion, companies can have real people answering to the queries and strive to solve the problems of their customers. But doing it at scale is a different game,”

See the viral tweet here:

See how the BigBasket quickly reacted: