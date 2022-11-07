Big News! Indian railways has assured to provide confirmed seats to passengers, check details

Indian Railways has a big announcement for women passengers! Now onwards, women will not have to worry about a seat on the train.

Keeping the convenience of women in mind, the announcement was made by the Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw. Alike busses and metros, separate seats will be reserved for women in the trains as well.

Indian Railways have reserved berths for women passengers in long-distance train journeys. In addition to this, a plan will also be executed for the safety of female travelers.

Union Railway Minister said that Indian Railways has started many facilities including setting reserve berths for the comfortable travel of women on long-distance trains.

Talking about the reservation, Ashwini further stated that as many as six berths will be reserved in the sleeper class in long-distance mail and express trains. In fully air-conditioned express trains including Garib Rath, Rajdhani, and Duronto, around six berths have been reserved for female passengers in the third AC coach (3AC class).

Apart from that, six to seven lower berths in each sleeper coach, four to five lower berths in air-conditioned 3-tier (3 AC) coach and three to four lower berths in air-conditioned 2-tier (2 AC) coach for senior citizens have been reserved for female passengers of 45 years and above and pregnant women.

Notably, the reservation will be done on the basis of the number of coaches of that class on the train.

Ashwini Vaishnaw also said that ‘special arrangements,’ have been made for the safety of women passengers in trains. Although, ‘Police’ and ‘Public Order,’ are state subjects under the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution of India, the Railway Protection Force (RPF), GRP, and District Police will be providing better security to the passengers.

Last year, the Railway Protection Force launched a pan-India initiative named ‘Meri Saheli’ with the aim of providing security to women passengers traveling by trains throughout their journey.