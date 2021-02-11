BHEL Apprentice 2021: Apply For 300 ITI Apprentice Posts, Check Eligibility, Other Details Here

Candidates who are in search of job have a piece of good news as the Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL), Bhopal has invited applications from the interested and eligible candidates for the recruitment of ITI Apprentice posts.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts through the prescribed format on or before February 22, 2021.

Important Dates:

Starting date for online application: February 2, 2021

Last date for submission of online application: February 22, 2021

Last date for receiving documents: February 1, 2021

Vacancy Details For BHEL Apprentice 2021:

Electrician- 80

Fitter- 80

Machinist composite- 30

Welder (Gas & Electric) – 20

Turner- 20

Computer (COPA / PASAA) – 30

Draftsman (mechanic) – 05

Electrical mechanic- 05

Mechanic motor vehicle- 05

Machinist (grinder) – 05

Mason- 05

Painter (General) – 05

Carpenter- 05

The plumber – 05

Stipend/ Salary:

Rs 7000

Eligibility Criteria For BHEL Apprentice 2021:

Educational Qualification:

The candidate must have passed the 10th class from a recognized board and ITI certificate in the related subject from a recognized university.

Age Limit For BHEL Apprentice 2021:

Candidates should be 14 to 27 years of age. However, there will be relaxation of age for the reserved category candidates as per government norms.

Selection Criteria:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit.

How to apply for BHEL Apprentice 2021:

Candidates can visit the official website bplcareers.bhel.com and apply through online mode before February 22, 2021.

All candidates should register on the NAPS portal that is https://apprenticeshipindia.org/candidate-registration. After registering on the NAPS portal you should note the Registration Number.

Then Candidates Can Visit the BHEL Bhopal website bhelbpl.com or https://bpl.bhel.com/bplweb_new/careers/index.html and fill the form for the “ITI Trade Apprenticeship 2021-22.

Important Links:

Official notification

Official website

Register Here