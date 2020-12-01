Beware! These 4 Rules Changed From December 1; Know In Details

Several rules related to the life of the common man has been changed from today. These include many rules related to RTGS railway and gas cylinders. Significantly, the change in rules will directly affect the life of the common man. Let us know which rules are going to change.

1) RTGS changes

According to the information, from December 1, 2020, there is going to be a big change in this rule related to the transaction of bank money. RBI or Reserve Bank of India had announced to provide 24x7x365 to RTGS or real time gross settlement. This rule will be implemented from December 1, 2020. After this, now money can be transferred 24 hours a year through RTGS. Currently RTGS is available from 7 am to 6 pm on all working days of the week except the second and fourth Saturday of the month.

2) Will be able to change the premium

Now, after 5 years, the insured will be able to reduce the premium amount by 50 percent which means that the insurance holder will be able to continue the policy with half the installment.

3) Many new trains will be run

Indian Railways is running many new trains from 1 December 2020. During the Corona period, new special trains have been run by the Relevs several times. In this episode, some new trains are being operated from December 1. These new trains include both Jhelum Express and Punjab Mail. Please tell that both trains will be run under normal category only. 01077/78 Pune-Jammu Tawi Pune Jhelum Special and 02137/38 Mumbai Ferozepur Punjab Mail Special trains will be run every day.

4) There will be a change in the price of LPG

On the first of every month, the prices of LPG gas cylinders are reviewed and prices are reduced or increased or kept constant. On December 1, 2020, the price of cooking gas will be changed across the country.

(Source: abplive.com)