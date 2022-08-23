snake found in bike
Image credit- Instagram/MassomCarefoundation

Beware! There Could Be A Snake In Your Bike

Snakes might be sign of a healthy Eco-system, but no one likes to encounter these poisonous being at any circumstances.

By Rachna 37 0

People living in villages, sub-urban or areas around the woods often find wild creatures lurking around their houses or gardens. With the rising cruelty of human beings towards the nature, including the increase in deforestation and global warming, these animals lose their way and come to surface in search of food and shelter. Especially, during the monsoon season.

Although snakes are the sign of a healthy Eco-system, no one likes to encounter these poisonous being at any circumstances. One of the common place for these reptiles to hide is under a bike, as the space is cold and dark.

Yes, in many instances, reptiles have often been found resting under vehicles. Therefore, it is important for all the riders to take a quick look into their bikes before riding it.

Recently, such a video has gone viral on the Internet and has left netizens in horror. Shared on Instagram by ‘Masoom Care Foundation’ the video has garnered more than 4 million views so far.

Take a look:

Although the place of the incident is unknown, the NGO shared the visual of how any ride could be one’s last ride. Many organizations have frequently pulled out campaigns stating how important it is to check the vehicle before riding it. It is not only to take care of your own safety but also to make sure to nor end up harming an innocent being.

You might also like
Miscellany

Vitamin D and Depression: More Closely Linked Than We Thought?

Education

Want to get Scholarship up to Rs 30,000? Apply now for BYPL SASHAKT Scholarship

Miscellany

Do you know you can use Aadhaar Card without disclosing Aadhaar number? Here’s how

Offbeat

Brainiest & smartest people live in India! This man proves it, watch viral video

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.