Best Zodiac Signs To Marry, Find Complete Details Here
Bhubaneswar: We all at some point of time want to get married and settle down with someone who is perfect and can understand us.
This person can help us, share things with us, is empathetic and sympathetic to others.
Picking up the perfect life partner can be tricky and we have to consider all parameters like opinions, views, career, relationship preferences and life choices.
But amid all the confusion, zodiac signs can be a good way to evaluate a person and can help us in looking for our perfect match.
1. AQUARIUS (January 19-February 18):
The epitome of free-spirited, an Aquarian is an idealist and a nomad at heart. This can make finding “the one” difficult. A fellow unfettered Aquarius is the best fit.
Gemini is another sign that fits the bill, there is perfect emotional connection. A Sagittarius would be a great match as they are more independent.
It is perfect to chooose someone who greatly values their independence. In both these cases, together is way better than apart.
Best matches for marriage: Aquarius, Gemini, Sagittarius.
2. PISCES (February 18-March 20):
Pisces a water sign seek out another water sign like a Cancer. Pisceans are natural nurturers, but are best known for their ability to plant roots, water them, and watch them flourish.
For an unapologetic romance that rivals the greatest love stories, seek another water sign like Scorpio who will make it their life’s mission to learn everything there is to know about you.
Best matches for marriage: Cancer, Scorpio.
3. ARIES (March 20-April 19):
This fire sign is symbolized by the ram. Like the Lady Gagas among us, you could use someone to help you channel that boundless energy into something wonderful.
Fellow fire starter Leo will encourage you to achieve those dreams, from career to family. They’ll even entertain a less rooted existence and share your wild passion for a life well-traveled. Watch out, world.
Best matches for marriage: Leo.
4. TAURUS (April 19-May 20):
A Taurus brings a sense of ease to those around them, but could also use someone who can return the favor, especially in the times of stress.
Hence Virgo’s endless passion for inspiring well-being in everyone around them will make them gel well. Together, you two will make a true symbol of peace.
If your life goal lands on the more domesticated, homebody side of things, a Cancer won’t skip a beat dreaming up that forever home.
For someone who will chase the top of the career ladder alongside you, entreat a Capricorn. You’ll cultivate an unbreakable bond built on respect and admiration.
Best matches for marriage: Virgo, Cancer, Capricorn.
5. GEMINI (May 20-June 20):
Is there anyone who doesn’t fall in love with you, vibrant Gemini, sign-sharer with Prince?
You love a game of quick wit, so enlist the adoration of a Leo, the ultimate passionate partner, and you’ll never need your phone to save you from boredom again. For an electric, highly physical and psychological connection, your match is open-minded, airy Aquarius.
For a more intellectual and spiritual bond, a Libra will give you nothing short of a harmonious partnership that is equal parts friendship and romance. With them, your marriage will be a blissful, never-ending journey of discovery.
Best matches for marriage: Leo, Aquarius, Libra.
6. CANCER (June 20-July 22):
Cancer, has the ability to connect to all things and has endless patience.
Snatch up a Taurus for someone who understands the meaning of dedication and hard work just as well as you do. For the kind of partnership defined by the phrase “law of attraction,” a Pisces will make your heart swoon and will be nothing short of determined to keep you around.
To plant deep roots the way you like to, a Scorpio will be a wonderful partner in the garden of life. You won’t find a more devoted or morally aligned match. Just be cautious of the intensity of this relationship, or throw that caution to the wind.
Best matches for marriage: Taurus, Pisces, Scorpio.
7. LEO (July 22-August 22):
For a passionate match, as a Leo maintain a fire-worthy love story with Sagittarius, a fellow dreamer.
If you’re looking for a love-match that’s most apt to share the spotlight with you, hitch yourself to Gemini, a professional charmer.
If you know exactly what you want for your life and the goals you hope to achieve, you can’t go wrong with an Aries, a sign often characterized as unstoppable, devoted, and encouraging.
Best matches for marriage: Sagittarius, Gemini, Aries.
8. VIRGO (August 22-September 22):
While you’re deeply attached to your closest friends, you also have a fiercely independent streak and have been practicing self-care way before it was a trend.
For a love story that will stand the test of time, and remind you that you actually can trust someone, hang onto your fellow earth sign Taurus. You both share many of the same life philosophies and know how to go with the flow, even if that flow gets choppy.
If you’re looking for someone who will also make a great business partner, sign the dotted line with a Capricorn, who is ruled by The Mountain Goat, a symbol of drive and persistence.
Best matches for marriage: Taurus, Capricorn.
9. LIBRA (September 22-October 23):
Liberians are the most hopeless of the romantics and poet at heart, your inner life thrives when you feel eternally wooed.
But the opposite is also true: a lack of or the wrong kind of love leaves you feeling lonelier and more depleted than ever.
There is really no greater match for you than a Gemini, who will remind you how special you are outside of your relationship. A kindred air sign, Gemini is the key to feeling forever appreciated, adored, understood, and that ever-elusive state: balanced.
Best matches for marriage: Gemini.
10. SCORPIO (October 23-November 21):
You always get a bad rap for being intense as if it’s a negative thing, but that’s what allows you to focus on and dig deep into the things that matter most to you.
As a water sign, you can be quite reserved at first, and a fervent Earth sign like Capricorn can help you open up and nurture you, while also understanding what makes you tick.
Another incredibly nurturing sign like Cancer makes another great, super supportive match, though two water signs may be a partnership that some find too intense. For a little better balance, a Scorpio-Pisces pairing will provide that incredible, unspoken, finish-each-other’s-sentence kind of chemistry and unabashed romance.
Best matches for marriage: Capricorn, Cancer, Pisces.
11. SAGITTARIUS (November 21-December 21):
An adventurer and wittiest of entertainers, you need someone who won’t take offense to your naturally flirtatious and comedic demeanor. The stars point to bright Leo as a compatible fire sign that will set your love aflame (in a good way, of course). But be warned: you may find yourselves competing for the limelight from time to time.
For a match with a little less chance for rivalry, water sign Aquarius can cool things down to a more balanced, kindred spirit-esque temperature. They’ll encourage your wanderlust while also giving a much-needed dose of logic when necessary. Adventure is out there, but an Aquarius will make you want to come back home.
Best matches for marriage: Leo, Aquarius.
12. CAPRICORN (December 21-January 19):
Capricorns are ever-prophetic, they need a supportive Scorpio or a driven Virgo, to stand by their side as they work hard to achieve their long-term goals.
For a soulmate status story, the constellations say shoot for a romantic and dedicated Taurus. The combination of both your dedication and Taurus’ grounded will be a boon to your love’s longevity.
Best matches for marriage: Scorpio, Virgo, Taurus.