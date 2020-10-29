Bhubaneswar: We all at some point of time want to get married and settle down with someone who is perfect and can understand us.

This person can help us, share things with us, is empathetic and sympathetic to others.

Picking up the perfect life partner can be tricky and we have to consider all parameters like opinions, views, career, relationship preferences and life choices.

But amid all the confusion, zodiac signs can be a good way to evaluate a person and can help us in looking for our perfect match.

1. AQUARIUS (January 19-February 18):

The epitome of free-spirited, an Aquarian is an idealist and a nomad at heart. This can make finding “the one” difficult. A fellow unfettered Aquarius is the best fit.

Gemini is another sign that fits the bill, there is perfect emotional connection. A Sagittarius would be a great match as they are more independent.

It is perfect to chooose someone who greatly values their independence. In both these cases, together is way better than apart.

Best matches for marriage: Aquarius, Gemini, Sagittarius.

2. PISCES (February 18-March 20):

Pisces a water sign seek out another water sign like a Cancer. Pisceans are natural nurturers, but are best known for their ability to plant roots, water them, and watch them flourish.

For an unapologetic romance that rivals the greatest love stories, seek another water sign like Scorpio who will make it their life’s mission to learn everything there is to know about you.

Best matches for marriage: Cancer, Scorpio.

3. ARIES (March 20-April 19):