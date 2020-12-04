IGNOU Recruitment 2020

Best Opportunity For Job Seekers To Get Salary Up To Rs 1.77 Lakh As Per 7th Pay Commission

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has issued a recruitment notification inviting interested and qualified candidates to apply for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Registrar and Security Officer.

According to the issued notification, there are 22 vacant posts, including 21 posts of Assistant Registrar and another post of Security Officer. Candidates can see the notification by visiting the official website and apply (links are given below).

The date for online application is December 1 to December 31, 2020. Selected candidates will get a pay scale between 56,100 to 1,77,500 as per the 7th Pay Commission (7th CPC).

Candidates must have a master’s degree with 55 percent of the numbers for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Registrar and Security Officer.

The maximum age limit of the candidates to apply is 42 years. Online applications will be accepted only till December 31.

