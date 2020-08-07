Best opportunities for graduates from 8th pass in police department; one day left for application

Best opportunities for graduates from 8th pass in police department; one day left for application

If you have passed class 8th and are looking for government job in the police department then here a last chance for you. Recruitment is going on for many posts in the state level Police Recruitment Board, Assam. Under the notification issued, recruitment is going on in many different posts. Interested candidates will have to visit the official website to apply for these posts.

However, please note that the last date of application is August 8, 2020. That is, candidates have one day left to apply. For information related to this job check the notification or official website.

Post Details:

Name of the posts: Junior Assistant, Stenographer, Assistant Enforcement Inspector and other posts

Number of posts: Total 225 posts

Important Dates: 1) Starting date for submission of application: July 20, 2020

2) Last date for submission of applications: August 8, 2020

Age Limits: The minimum age of candidates is 18 years and maximum age is 38 years.

Educational qualification: Those with an 8th pass to a Bachelor’s degree can apply. The educational qualification for these various posts has been determined differently according to the posts, for which you can also see the notification given further.

Application Process: The interested candidates can apply online through the website (ttp://slprbassam.in/) latest by August 8, 2020.

Click here to read the official notification.