Bengal artist uses leaf to portray triple train crash in Odisha

The recent devastating train accident in Odisha resulted in the deaths of 288 people and more than 1100 injuries, causing immense sorrow. In tribute to the train passengers who died in the tragic incident, an artist from Bengal painted the moment on the leaves.

Artist Shankar Bagchi, who lives in Tunighata, West Bengal, paid a tribute to the victims of the triple train accident in Odisha by creating leaf art that has gone viral on social media.

The artist is an English teacher at Bajipur High School in Birbhum by profession, but art has always been Shankar’s favourite hobby.

This is not the first time he has paid tribute to renowned people by creating drawings on pakur, mango, banana, and jackfruit leaves. Bagchi also paid honour to various historical figures. He also highlighted the issue of water conservation through his leaf art on the occasion of World Environment Day.

Bagchi started the leaf carving art during the lockdown and utilised his art to raise awareness about viral disease. He always tries various initiatives with his school students to attract others’ attention. He also made faces of Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly on leaves.

After the June 2 tragedy, Shankar used a jackfruit leaf and carved a picture of the triple train accident that claimed the lives of almost 288 people.

Bagchi used a special technique called Leaf in Caring Art, which comes from the Huang province of China, to showcase his talent. In a report from India.com he said, “If the leaves can be preserved in some way, then maybe this special art of mine will survive for a long time.”