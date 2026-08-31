Benefits of getting enough potassium in your diet

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This essential mineral supports healthy blood pressure, muscle function, nerve signals, and fluid balance in the body.

Eating adequate amounts of potassium from your diet serves many vital functions.

Potassium is an electrolyte that regulates the electrical charge in cell, muscle, and nerve impulses, as well as facilitates many cellular actions.

In relation to your cells, one key function of potassium is to help maintain your blood pressure.

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It is known to offset some of sodium’s effects and assist with fluid balance within the body.

Potassium is also essential for regulating muscle contraction, including normal skeletal muscle, smooth muscle, and cardiac muscle contraction.

It also acts in nerve communication making nerves signal efficiently between other body cells and muscles.It helps to balance the overall fluid and electrolyte contents in your body.

Some of the best foods containing potassium include banana, potatoes, beans, spinach, tomatoes, oranges, lentils, yogurt and avocado.

As a rule, get enough potassium in your diet and don’t opt for tablets unless prescribed by the doctor for you.