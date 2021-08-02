BEL Recruitment 2021: Apply online for 112 ITI Trade Apprentice posts; Check eligibility, age and other details

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of 112 ITI Trade Apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961 for one year Apprenticeship training in various trades.

The Apprenticeship training will be in the Fitter, Electrician, Electronic Mechanic and COPA trade. The duration of apprenticeship training is one year.

All interested and eligible candidates can register themselves through online mode on the official website www.apprenticeshipindia.org. The last date for registration of online applications is 10th August 2021.

Important Dates

Starting date of submission of online application: July 27, 2021

Last date for submission of online application: August 10, 2021

Vacancy Details

Total Number of Vacancies – 112 Posts

Fitter – 5 Posts

Electrician – 10 Posts

Electronic Mechanic – 10 Posts

COPA – 87 Posts

Stipend

Fitter / Electrician / Electronic Mechanic – Rs 8,985 per month.

COPA – Rs 7,987 per month.

Eligibility Criteria for BEL ITI Apprentice Recruitment 2021

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should have passed their ITI from recognized industrial training institute under NCVT only in less than three years from 30-09-2021

Age Limit

The maximum age of the candidate should be 21 years.

Upper age relaxation of 5 years available for SC/ ST/ PWD and 3 years for OBC candidates.

Selection Process

The selection criteria will be based on the merit of the final percentage of marks obtained by candidate in their ITI.

On the basis of educational qualification marks.

How to Apply for BEL ITI Apprentice Recruitment 2021

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through Government Portal (www.apprenticeshipindia.org) on or before 10th August, 2021. For more detailed information please check the official notification given bellow.

Important Links

Official Notification PDF