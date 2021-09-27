BECIL recruitment 2021: Vacancies available for Data Entry Operator, Supervisor and other posts; Apply now

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications for the recruitment to fill up vacancies for the post of Data Entry Operator, Supervisor and others. The application forms are available on the official website of BECIL.

Eligible and interested applicants can visit the BECIL website www.becil.com. Go the ‘Careers Section’ and then click ‘Registration Form (Online)’ to apply for the posts. The last date to apply for the posts is October 7, 2021.

Important Date

Last date for submission of application: October 7, 2021.

Vacancy Details of BECIL recruitment 2021

Handyman/Loader: 67 Posts

Data Entry Operator: 7 Posts

Supervisor: 19 Posts

Senior Supervisor: 9 Posts

BECIL has informed the candidates “The number of posts (all stations) may be increased/decrease as per requirement without assigning any reason.

Salary Details

Handyman/ Loader: Rs 11,206 – to Rs 14,014

Data Entry

Operator: Rs 13,130 – Rs 15,834

Supervisor: Rs 15,834 – Rs 18,564

Sr. Supervisor: Rs 18,564 -Rs 20,384

Eligibility Criteria for BECIL recruitment 2021

Educational Qualification:

Handyman/Loader – The candidate should be 8th pass. The applicant must be able to communicate in local language & Hindi. Preferably 1 year experience in cargo handling.

Data Entry Operator, Supervisor, Senior Supervisor – The applicant should be a graduate from any recognized institute. And have basic Computer Knowledge. Preferably experience in aviation / cargo industry.

Maximum Age Limit for BECIL recruitment 2021

Handyman/Loader – 45 Years

Data Entry Operator, Supervisor – 30 Years

Senior Supervisor – 35 Years

How to apply for the BECIL recruitment 2021?

The job seekers can apply for the posts online through website www.becil.com or becilregistration.com only as per the prescribed format. No other means/mode of application will be accepted.

Application fee

General – Rs 750 – (Rs 500- extra for every additional post applied)

OBC – Rs 750 -(Rs 500- extra for every additional post applied)

SC/ST – Rs 450 -(Rs 300- extra for every additional post applied)

Ex-Serviceman – Rs 750-(Rs 500/- extra for every additional post applied)

Women – Rs 750 -(Rs 500- extra for every additional post applied)

EWS/PH – Rs 450 -(Rs 300- extra for every additional post applied)

Important Links

Official Recruitment Notification PDF

Official Website