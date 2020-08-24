Beauty Benefits of Rice Water: Tips by Shahnaz Husain

Written By – Shahnaz Husain

Sometimes the best solution is the simplest one, and that definitely applies to rice water. Women in Greek, Middle East, and Asia have used rice water as a hair treatment for centuries.

Like many other kitchen shelf ingredients, rice can also be used for beauty care. It is commonly available in every home in India. From the ancient times, when cosmetics were not available, such natural ingredients were used for beauty care. In fact, the water that is strained after cooking rice is said to be beneficial for the skin and hair. Rice water is rich in vitamins and minerals that actually help the skin. It also contains allantoin and antioxidants, which have many healing and soothing properties. Rice water can also be used for the hair, as it contains carbohydrates, which help to strengthen the hair. Used as a rinse, after shampoo, it can add shine to the hair.

In order to use rice water, you can boil the rice and collect the water when you drain the rice. Keep the left-over rice water in an airtight container for up to a week in refrigerator .Dilute with plain water before using. Alternatively, you can soak the rice grains in water for about half an hour. Then strain it with a sieve. You can press some of the grains while straining. Finally, refrigerate the rice water and then use.

To make fermented rice water, you can soak the rice grains in water for about half an hour. Then strain it with a sieve. You can press some of the grains while straining. Now, instead of refrigerating the water, leave it in a jar at room temperature for two -three days till the container starts to have a sour smell and then put fermented rice water in the refrigerator. Dilute with plain water before using. You can use fermented rice water in the same ways you can use regular rice water. Recent studies suggest that fermented rice water have a higher amount of antioxidants, which may combat hair and skin cell damage.

Rice water is said to soothe and heal the skin in cases of dermatitis and such skin conditions. Bathing the affected skin with rice water is said to control the condition. The starch in rice water is said to soothe the skin in conditions like eruptions, acne eczema. Dip a clean washcloth into the rice water and then apply it over the affected area for few minutes. Allow the skin to dry on its own. In fact, acne-prone skin or even skin with acne eruptions can be washed with rice water to soothe and heal the skin. It also helps to tighten the pores and refine the skin. Rice water may be applied on the face with cotton wool and then massaged for a few minutes to revitalize the skin. In fact, rice water has an astringent effect and helps to reduce oiliness and thus, prevent pimples and acne.

Rice water may be used in many other ways for beauty care. It is said to help lighten the skin, reduce age spots and pigmented patches. In fact, a lot of commercial products — including soaps, toners, and creams contain rice water.

In other words, it helps to delay the visible signs of ageing, helping the skin look more youthful and radiant. You can mix one teaspoon of rice water with a few drops of coconut oil and massage it into your skin on the face and neck for an anti-ageing treatment. Jojoba oil and rosehip seed oil are also great choices for aging skin.

Rice can also be used to improve the strength, texture, and growth of hair. It is known to strengthen the hair and increase hair elasticity. Rice water is rich in inositol, a carbohydrate that helps strengthen your hair and reduces surface friction and further repair damaged hair from the inside out, including split, ends.

After washing the hair, apply rice water over the hair from roots to end. Massage it gently into the hair and scalp in a circular motion for 15 minutes and wash off with plenty of plain water. It not only conditions the hair but also adds shine. You can add a little essential oil of your choice to give your homemade rice water a pleasant aroma. You can do a rice water rinse once or twice a week as a final rinse for strong and healthy hair. A few drops of an essential oil can be added to rice water for added benefits. For instance, a few drops of rosemary oil or tea tree oil added to rice water can help to keep the scalp healthy and also controls dandruff. Rice water can also be used to condition your hair. The hair can be rinsed with rice water after shampoo. Apply rice water to your hair along with a few drops of essential oil .Leave on for 5 minutes and wash with fresh plain water.