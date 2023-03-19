Be it a boy or girl, family will get Rs 50,000 for the third child

The population of the world is increasing day by day. China is the most populated country in the world, followed by India. In such a situation, the governments are mulling over imposing some restrictions with the aim to check the growing number of population. However, it is now learned that the family which will have the third child will be given Rs Rs 50,000.

The news may sound strange but it is true. According to reports, the family which has more than two children will be given an FD of Rs 50,000. Don’t be surprised, this announcement has not been made by any of the governments, but by Maheshwari Samaj in Rajasthan.

The Maheshwari Samaj had earlier announced to give Rs 50,000 to the couple of its community if they get the third child, who is a girl. However, now it has decided to give the same for the boys too (if a boy is also born as the third child in the family that belongs to the Maheshwari Samaj will get an FD of Rs 50,000.)

Akhil Bhartiya Maheshwari Seva Sadan President Sadan Ramkumar Bhutada said that the Maheshwari Samaj will give an FD of Rs 50,000 to the third-four child of the family. The community said that it has taken the latest decision as the number of its member is gradually decreasing.