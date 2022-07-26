Be alert SBI account holders! Do not scan QR code, otherwise you will lose all your money

India has seen a rapid growth in digitization in recent times. However, this has also caused a significant rise in the cases of online fraud and cyber crime. Now, cyber criminals are are scamming people with a new QR code fraud.

As the cases of QR code fraud have rising in the country, the country’s largest public sector bank, State Bank of India(SBI) has warned its 44 crore customers about this rising scam. The bank has alerted its account holders by sharing a post regrading this matter on micro-blogging site Twitter. The bank said that if you get any QR code from any person, then do not scan it even by mistake. If you do that then you may lose all your money from bank account. Apart from alerting, SBI has also given some safety tips to its customers.

SBI wrote in its tweet, ‘You do not need to scan the QR code to receive the money. Remember the safety tips every time you make UPI payments.”

What is QR Code Fraud?

SBI said that the QR code is always used for making payments, not for taking payments. In such a situation, if you ever get a message or mail that asks you to scan the QR code in the name of receiving payment, then do not scan these codes even by mistake. This may empty your account. The bank told that when you scan a QR code, you do not get the money, but the message comes that the money has been withdrawn from the bank account.

UPI Safety tips by given SBI

SBI has also given some safety tips for its customers in the tweet. So, you should remember these points before makinga any UPI transaction.

Verify UPI ID before making any payment.

Some security rules must be followed while making UPI payments.

UPI PIN is required only for money transfer and not for receiving money.

Always verify mobile number, name and UPI ID before sending money.

Never share UPI PIN with anyone.

Don’t confuse the UPI PIN even by mistake.

Use the scanner properly for fund transfer.

Do not seek solutions from other than official sources.

Use the help section of the app for any payment or technical issues.

In case of any discrepancy, seek resolution through Bank’s Grievance Redressal Portal https://crcf.sbi.co.in/ccf/ .

Also Read: Woman Duped Of Rs 19, 000 Through Online Fraud In Capital City Of Odisha