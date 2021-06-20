Bank of India (BOI) Recruitment 2021: Apply online for vacancies in Office Assistant and Attender posts

Bank of India (BOI) has released notifications for recruitment of Office Assistant , Attender and Watchmen cum Gardener posts on contractual basis on its official website website that is bankofindia.co.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply to the posts as per the prescribed format on or before 30th June 2021.

Important Date

Last Date of Application – June 30, 2021

Vacancy Details

Sindhudurg

Office Assistant – 2 Posts

Attender – 1 Post

Watchmen cum Gardener – 2 Posts

Ratnagiri

Office Assistant – 1 Post

Watchmen cum Gardener – 1 Post

Salary Details

Office Assistant: Rs 15000 Per Month

Attender – Rs 8000 Per Month

Watchmen cum Gardener – Rs 5000 Per Month

Eligibility Criteria For BOI Recruitment 2021

Educational Qualification:

Office Assistant – The candidate should have knowledge in Basic Accounting and should be proficient in MS Office (Word and Excel), Tally & Internet. Skills in typing in local language is essential, typing skills in English an added advantage.

Attendant – The candidate should be preferably be resident of the Sindhudurg/ Ratnagiri district.

Watchmen cum Gardener – The candidate should preferably be resident of the Sindhudurg/ Ratnagiri District.

Age Limit.

Office Assistant – 18 to 45 Years

Attendant – 18 to 65 Years

Watchmen cum Gardener – 18 to 65 Years

How to Apply for BOI Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested and eligible persons can apply to the aforesaid posts in the prescribed format and send their applications along with other required documents to the address given in the notice on or before 30th June 2021.

