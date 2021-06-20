Bank of India (BOI) Recruitment 2021: Apply online for vacancies in Office Assistant and Attender posts
Bank of India (BOI) has released notifications for recruitment of Office Assistant , Attender and Watchmen cum Gardener posts on contractual basis on its official website website that is bankofindia.co.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply to the posts as per the prescribed format on or before 30th June 2021.
Important Date
Last Date of Application – June 30, 2021
Vacancy Details
Sindhudurg
- Office Assistant – 2 Posts
- Attender – 1 Post
- Watchmen cum Gardener – 2 Posts
Ratnagiri
- Office Assistant – 1 Post
- Watchmen cum Gardener – 1 Post
Salary Details
- Office Assistant: Rs 15000 Per Month
- Attender – Rs 8000 Per Month
- Watchmen cum Gardener – Rs 5000 Per Month
Eligibility Criteria For BOI Recruitment 2021
- Office Assistant – The candidate should have knowledge in Basic Accounting and should be proficient in MS Office (Word and Excel), Tally & Internet. Skills in typing in local language is essential, typing skills in English an added advantage.
- Attendant – The candidate should be preferably be resident of the Sindhudurg/ Ratnagiri district.
- Watchmen cum Gardener – The candidate should preferably be resident of the Sindhudurg/ Ratnagiri District.
Age Limit.
- Office Assistant – 18 to 45 Years
- Attendant – 18 to 65 Years
- Watchmen cum Gardener – 18 to 65 Years
How to Apply for BOI Recruitment 2021 ?
Interested and eligible persons can apply to the aforesaid posts in the prescribed format and send their applications along with other required documents to the address given in the notice on or before 30th June 2021.
Important Links
BOI Recruitment Notification 1
BOI Recruitment Notification 2