Bank of India (BOI) Recruitment 2021: Apply online for vacancies in Office Assistant and Attender posts

By WCE 6
Bank of India Recruitment 2021

Bank of India (BOI) has released notifications for recruitment of Office Assistant , Attender and Watchmen cum Gardener posts on contractual basis on its official website website that is bankofindia.co.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply to the posts as per the prescribed format on or before 30th June 2021.

Important Date

Last Date of Application – June 30, 2021

Vacancy Details

Sindhudurg

 

  • Office Assistant – 2 Posts
  • Attender – 1 Post
  • Watchmen cum Gardener – 2 Posts

Ratnagiri

  • Office Assistant  – 1 Post
  • Watchmen cum Gardener – 1 Post

Salary Details

  • Office Assistant: Rs 15000 Per Month
  • Attender – Rs 8000 Per Month
  • Watchmen cum Gardener – Rs 5000 Per Month
Related News

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2021: Apply For Over 10,000 Vacancies…

Canara Bank Recruitment 2021: Notification Out For Officer…

Eligibility Criteria For BOI Recruitment 2021

Educational Qualification:
  • Office Assistant – The candidate should have knowledge in Basic Accounting and should be proficient in MS Office (Word and Excel), Tally & Internet. Skills in typing in local language is essential, typing skills in English an added advantage.
  • Attendant – The candidate should be preferably be resident of the Sindhudurg/ Ratnagiri district.
  • Watchmen cum Gardener – The candidate should preferably be resident of the Sindhudurg/ Ratnagiri District.

Age Limit.

  • Office Assistant – 18 to 45 Years
  • Attendant – 18 to 65 Years
  • Watchmen cum Gardener  – 18 to 65 Years

How to Apply for BOI Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested and eligible persons can apply to the aforesaid posts in the prescribed format and send their applications along with other required documents to the address given in the notice on or before 30th June 2021.

Important Links

Official Website Link 

BOI Recruitment Notification 1

BOI Recruitment Notification 2

You might also like
Miscellany

Want to know your luck, daily horoscope for June 20,2021

Miscellany

SBI issues important alert for all customers, check details

Miscellany

UIDAI Alert! This important service related to Aadhaar Card stopped, know what will…

Miscellany

Motorcycle stuntman dies in attempt to break Guinness World Record, Watch video

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.