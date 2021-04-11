The Bank of Baroda has released a notification inviting applications for eligible candidates for the recruitment of 511 vacant posts.

As per the notification by Bank of Baroda the candidates who are interested in the vacancy details and fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply for the posts before April 29, 2021.

Check some important details about the notification below:

Important Dates:

Commencement of online application: April 9, 2021

Last Date to Apply Online: April 29, 2021

Fee Details

General Candidates: Rs 600

SC/ST/PWD/ Women candidates: Rs 100

Mode of Payment

Payment for the online application can be done by Debit/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking/ Mobile Wallets

Name and number of the posts :

Sr. Relationship Managers- 407

E-Relationship Managers- 50

Territory Heads- 44

Group Heads- 6

Product Head (Investment and Research) -1

Head (Operations and Technology)-1

Digital Sales Manager- 1

IT Functional Analyst Manager- 1

Education and Age Limit

Sr. Relationship Managers: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India./Govt.bodies/AICTE. Minimum 3 Years of Experience as Relationship Manager in Wealth Management with Public Banks / Private Banks / Foreign Banks / Broking Firms / Security Firms / Asset Management Companies. Minimum age for the job is 24 years while maximum age limit is 35 years.

E-Relationship Managers: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India./Govt.bodies/AICTE. The candidate should have minimum 2 Years of Experience as Relationship Manager in Wealth Management with Public Banks / Private Banks / Foreign Banks / Broking Firms / Security Firms / Asset Management Companies. Minimum age for the job is 23 years while maximum age limit is 35 years

Territory Heads: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India./Govt.bodies/AICTE. The candidate should have minimum 6 years of experience in Relationship Management in Wealth Management out of which minimum 2 years as a Team Lead. Minimum age for the job is 27 years while maximum age limit is 40 years.

Group Heads: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India./Govt.bodies/AICTE. Minimum 10 Years of experience in managing sales in Wealth Management/Retail Banking/ Investments in the financial service industry. The candidate should have managed a large team of Relationship Managers & Team Leads at Regional Level at least for 5 years. Minimum age for the job is 31 years while maximum age limit is 45 years.

Product Head: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India./Govt.bodies/AICTE. The candidate should have minimum 7 years of experience as Investments product/advisory /strategy Manager. Minimum age for the job is 28 while maximum age limit is 45 years.

Head (Operations and Technology): A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India./Govt.bodies/AICTE. The candidate should have minimum 10 Years of experience in financial services, investment and private banking out of which minimum 8 years of experience in setting up and Managing Mid Office, Back Office and Branch Operations of Wealth Management set up. Minimum age for the job is 31 years while maximum age limit is 45 years.

Digital Sales Manager: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India./Govt.bodies/AICTE. The candidate should have minimum 5 years of experience in driving sales of investment products through digital channel. Minimum age for the job is 26 years while maximum age limit is 40 years.

IT Functional Analyst Manager: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India./Govt.bodies/AICTE. The candidate should have minimum 5 years of experience in building and managing a technology platform and infrastructure in a wealth management set up. Minimum age for the job is 26 years while maximum age limit is 35 years.

Check the notification here

Check the official website here

Click here to apply for the post online