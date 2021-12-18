Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021: Apply online for various vacant posts, Check eligibility and other details

Bank of Baroda (BoB) has invited online application from eligible candidates for the recruitment to the posts of Developer and various other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through online mode at the official site of Bank of Baroda that is bankofbaroda.in. Candidates are required to have a valid personal email ID and Contact No.

Bank of Baroda is going to fill 52 posts in the organization with the recruitment drive.

Interested applicants can get more details on vacancy, eligibility, age limit, selection procedure and other information below.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021 Important Dates

Online registration of application date: December 8, 2021

Last date of application: December 28, 2021.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021 Vacancy details

Quality Assurance Lead: 2 Posts

Quality Assurance Engineers: 12 Posts

Developer (Full Stack Java): 12 Posts

Developer (Mobile Application Development): 12 Posts

UI/UX Designer: 2 Posts

Cloud Engineer: 2 Posts

Application Architect: 2 Posts

Enterprise Architect: 2 Posts

Technology Architect: 2 Posts

Infrastructure Architect: 2 Posts

Integration Expert: 2 Posts

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021 Eligibility criteria

Applicants who want to know about the eligibility criteria including educational qualification, age limit, and experience of the posts can check it through the official notification available on the website.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021 Selection procedure

Candidates will be selected through an online test (for Regular positions in JMGS-I, MMGS-II & MMGS-III only), psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process followed by Group Discussion / & Interview.

For contractual positions, selection will be based on shortlisting and subsequent round of Personal interviews and/or Group Discussion and/or any other selection method.

Application Fees

The candidates belonging to General/ OBC/ EWS categories need to pay an application fee of Rs 600.

The candidates belonging to SC/ ST, PWD categories need to pay an application fee of Rs 100.

How to apply for Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021

Interested and eligible job seekers can apply for the posts through online mode at the official site of Bank of Baroda that is bankofbaroda.in on or before December 28, 2021. No other means/ mode of application will be accepted.

Click Here for Official Notification

Direct Link To Apply

Official Website

Also Read: TCS Jobs: Fresh Arts, Commerce And Science Graduates At 4.2 Lakh Salary, Apply Now