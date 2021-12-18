Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021: Apply online for various vacant posts, Check eligibility and other details
Bank of Baroda (BoB) has invited online application from eligible candidates for the recruitment to the posts of Developer and various other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through online mode at the official site of Bank of Baroda that is bankofbaroda.in. Candidates are required to have a valid personal email ID and Contact No.
Bank of Baroda is going to fill 52 posts in the organization with the recruitment drive.
Interested applicants can get more details on vacancy, eligibility, age limit, selection procedure and other information below.
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021 Important Dates
Online registration of application date: December 8, 2021
Last date of application: December 28, 2021.
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021 Vacancy details
Quality Assurance Lead: 2 Posts
Quality Assurance Engineers: 12 Posts
Developer (Full Stack Java): 12 Posts
Developer (Mobile Application Development): 12 Posts
UI/UX Designer: 2 Posts
Cloud Engineer: 2 Posts
Application Architect: 2 Posts
Enterprise Architect: 2 Posts
Technology Architect: 2 Posts
Infrastructure Architect: 2 Posts
Integration Expert: 2 Posts
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021 Eligibility criteria
Applicants who want to know about the eligibility criteria including educational qualification, age limit, and experience of the posts can check it through the official notification available on the website.
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021 Selection procedure
Candidates will be selected through an online test (for Regular positions in JMGS-I, MMGS-II & MMGS-III only), psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process followed by Group Discussion / & Interview.
For contractual positions, selection will be based on shortlisting and subsequent round of Personal interviews and/or Group Discussion and/or any other selection method.
Application Fees
The candidates belonging to General/ OBC/ EWS categories need to pay an application fee of Rs 600.
The candidates belonging to SC/ ST, PWD categories need to pay an application fee of Rs 100.
How to apply for Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021
Interested and eligible job seekers can apply for the posts through online mode at the official site of Bank of Baroda that is bankofbaroda.in on or before December 28, 2021. No other means/ mode of application will be accepted.
Click Here for Official Notification
