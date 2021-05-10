Bank Note Press Recruitment 2021: Apply Online For 135 Vacancies In Jr Office Assistant, Jr Technician and Other Posts

Bank Note Press, Dewas (BNP ) has issued a notification for the recruitment to the posts of Welfare Officer, Supervisor, Junior Office Assistant and Junior Technician and Secretarial Assistant & Junior Office Assistant in the employment newspaper dated 08 May to 15 May 2021.

Eligible candidates can apply for the Bank Note Press Recruitment Notification 2021 through from 12th May to 11th June, 2021 on official website i.e. bnpdewas.spmcil.com.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Submitting Online Application – May 12, 2021

Last Date of Submitting Online Application – June 11 , 2021

Tentative date for Stenography Test & Typist Test on computer date – July/August 2021

Tentative Online Exam Date – July/August 2021

Bank Note Press Vacancy Details

Total Posts –135

Welfare Officer – 01

Supervisor – 02

Junior Office Assistant – 15

Junior Technician – 113

Secretarial Assistant – 01

Junior Office Assistant – 03

Salary Details:

Junior Office Assistant – Rs 21,540 – Rs 77,160

Junior Technician – Rs 18,780 – Rs 67,390

Secretarial Assistant – Rs.23,910 – Rs 85,570

Welfare Officer – Rs 29, 740 – Rs 1,03,000

Supervisor – Rs 27,600 – Rs 95,910

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Welfare Officer – The candidate should have a Degree of a recognized University by the state government in this behalf. Has obtain a degree or diploma in social science from any institution recognized by the state government in this behalf. Has adequate knowledge of Hindi as also of the language spoken by the majority or the workers in the factory to which he is to be attached Supervisor (Ink Factory) – The candidate should have passed with a First Class in full time Diploma in Dyestuff Technology/ Paint Technology/ Surface Coating Technology/ Printing Ink Technology/Printing Technology. Higher qualification i.e B.Tech/B.E/B.Sc (Engg) in the relevant trade will also be considered OR Full Time B.Sc in Chemistry Supervisor (Information Technology) – The candidate should have passed with a First Class in full time Diploma in Engineering in the IT/Computer Engineering Higher Qualification i.e B.Tech/B.E/B.Sc Engg in the relevant trade will also be considered Junior Office Assistant – The candidate should have Graduated with at least 55% marks and computer knowledge with typing speed on computer in English @40 wpm/Hindi @30 wpm as pet the requirement Junior Technician (Ink Factory) – The candidate should have done a Full Time ITI certification in Dyestuff Technology/ Paint Technology/ Surface Coating Technology/ Printing Ink Technology/ Printing Technology along with one year NAC certificate from NCVT. Junior Technician (Printing) – The candidate should have Full time ITI certificate in Printing Trade viz Litho Offset Machine Minder, Letter Press Machine Minder, Offset Printing, Platemaking, Elecroplating, Hand Composing, Pate Maker cum impositer along with one year NAC certificate from NCVT Junior Technician (Electrical/IT) – The candidate should have Full time ITI certificate in Electrical, Electronics along with one year NAC certificate from NCVT Junior Technician (Mechanical/AC) – The candidate should have Full time ITI certificate in Fitter, Machinist Turner, Instrument Mechanic, Mechanic Motor Vehicle along with one year NAC certificate from NCVT Secretarial Assistant – The candidate should have Graduated with at least 55% marks, computer knowledge, stenography in English or hindi @80 wpm and typing @40 wpm in English or Hindi

Age Limit

Junior Office Assistant – 28 Years

Junior Technician – 25 Years

Secretarial Assistant – 28 Years

Welfare Officer – 30 Years

Supervisor – 30 Years

Selection Procedure

The candidate’s selection will be done on the basis of Online Exam, Stenography Test and Typing Test.

How to Apply for Bank Note Press Recruitment 2021 ?

The Eligible candidates who are interested in applying for this job can apply online through bnpdewas.spmcil.com from 12th May to 11th June 2021.

Important Links

Offiical Notification PDF

bnpdewas.spmcil.com