Bank Holidays 2021: Banks to remain closed for 21 days in October; Check details

Beware! If you are scheduling your bank-related works for the month of October 2021. The reason why you need to be careful is that there are 21 bank holidays in the month of October.

According to the bank holiday list of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), there will be 10 working days and 21 bank holidays in the month of October. However, most of these holidays are state-wise celebrations, which means banks will remain shut in specific states only.

However, the mobile and internet banking will remain functional as usual.

The 21 bank holidays in October include 14 holidays are of a celebration and 7 days are weekend leaves (all Sundays with the second and fourth Saturday of the month).

List of bank holidays in October 2021

October 1 – Half Yearly Closing of Bank Accounts (Gangtok) October 2 – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (All States) October 6 – Mahalaya Amavasye (Agartala, Bengaluru, Kolkata) October 7 – Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi (Imphal) October 12 – Durga Puja (Maha Saptami) / (Agartala, Kolkata) October 13 – Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami) / (Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi) October 14 – Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayutha Pooja (Agartala, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram) October 15 – Durga Puja/Dasara/Dusshera (Vijaya Dashmi) / (All Banks except those in Imphal and Shimla) October 16 – Durga Puja (Dasain) / (Gangtok) October 18 – Kati Bihu (Guwahati) October 19 – Id-E-Milad/Eid-e-Miladunnabi/Milad-i-Sherif (Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday)/Baravafat / (Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram) October 20 – Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday/Lakshmi Puja/Id-E-Milad (Agartala, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Shimla) October 22 – Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Jammu, Srinagar) October 26 – Accession Day (Jammu, Srinagar)

List of weekend bank holidays in October