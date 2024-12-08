Back pain and pancreatic cancer: know the warning signs, read details

Pancreatic cancer in an aggressive disease; the early symptoms are only minor, so it is a bit harder to diagnose. Pancreatic cancer comes from the pancreas of an abdominal organ that serves behind the stomach, making an important contribution to our digestion and blood sugar regulatory mechanism. It manufactures digestive enzymes and hormones, such as insulin, maintaining the body’s ability to digest food.

Pancreatic cancer refers to an abnormal uncontrolled growth of cells within the pancreas, leading to a tumor; it might grow to invade other surrounding tissues and organs and also might spread to other parts of the body.

Pancreatic cancer strikes around 12,000 to 15,000 people every year in India. In terms of mortality, this number is about 80-90% of the population affected, which clearly depicts the ever-increasing need for enhanced awareness, early detection, and effective treatment to fight this devastating disease.

The common symptoms of pancreatic cancer are back pain, usually from the upper back that can refer to the abdomen and typically worsens with lying. Some other symptoms are jaundice, digestive disorders, and loss of weight without obvious reason, fatigue. When such symptoms appear, urgent consultation with a physician is warranted.

Here are few other symptoms of pancreatic cancer:

Jaundice: Yellowing of the skin and eyes as the bile duct is blocked.

Dark urine and pale stools: Changes in urine and stool color due to obstruction of the bile duct.

Loss of appetite: Lack of interest in food due to abdominal pain, nausea, or vomiting.

Fatigue: Feeling weak, tired, or lacking energy due to metabolic changes secondary to cancer or anemia.

Nausea and vomiting: Feeling queasy or vomiting due to abdominal pain, obstruction, or cancer-related metabolic changes.

Abdominal pain: Discomfort or pain in the upper abdomen that can even radiate to the back

Indigestion and bloating: Inconvenience or feeling bloated after a meal because of digestive enzyme deficiency

Blood clots: Higher tendency of developing blood clots because of cancer-induced alteration in the chemistry of the blood

Depression and anxiety: Feeling sad, anxious, or hopeless about having a cancer diagnosis

New-onset diabetes: Diabetes onset due to pancreatic injury or altered metabolism in patients with cancer.

Changes in bowel movements: Diarrhea, constipation, or changes in stool consistency due to digestive enzyme deficiencies or cancer-related metabolic changes.

Here are some ways to prevent pancreatic cancer: