Ayushman Bharat Health cards to be available on Google Wallet from 2025, check details

The Government of India has launched the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana with the aim to provide free access to health insurance coverage for the low income earners in the country. However, the government announced last month to cover the senior citizens over 70, regardless of their income in the scheme.

Meanwhile, Google announced that the Ayushman Bharat Health cards will now be available on Google Wallet from 2025 as the National Health Authority (NHA), which is in-charge of implementing the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), has collaborated with the research team of the Internet giant and others.

“As a result, integrations that would have taken up to six months can now be finished and scaled in less than two weeks. Through a partnership with Eka Care, an authorized issuer of the digital health IDs, we will be making the ABHA ID cards available on Google Wallet starting next year,” Google said in a blog.

“This will enable the more than 600 million ABHA ID holders to access their cards readily and easily on their smartphones,” it added.

The ABHA Health ID Card is issued by the central government under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. It has a 14-digit identifier number that contains an individual’s complete health information, allowing him/her for online access to medical requirements and necessities when treatment is necessary.

While adding or using the ABHA Health ID in Google Wallet one has to authenticate his/her device with a fingerprint, PIN, or passcode for security reasons.