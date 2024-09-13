Ayushman Bharat for Senior Citizens: How to receive the health cover benefit?

The Government of India had introduced Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) as the flagship health insurance policy in 2018. The scheme is meant to offer access to healthcare services for the section of society who are economically vulnerable. However, the Union Cabinet on September 11, 2024 has approved the benefits of the scheme to the senior citizens aged 70 and above.

The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) is applicable to senior citizens aged 70 and above. Under this scheme approximately 4.5 crore families, and six crore senior citizens will be benefited. Rs 5 lakh free health insurance cover is offered in this scheme. The eligible senior citizens will be issued a new distinct card which will be locally known as Modi health card. People need to register on the portal by authenticate themselves.

Steps to apply AB PM-JAY scheme