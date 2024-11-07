Australia bans social media for under 16, PM Anthony Albanese explains why the proposal

In a much welcome move, Australian PM Anthony Albanese announced children under the age of 16 will be banned from using social media due to the various bad influences.

According to reports the Australian PM said that this is a part of the efforts to protect mental health of easily influenceable minds. In a recent press conference the PM spoke about this decision and said, “Social media is harming our children, and it’s time to put an end to it.” Bloomberg quoted him.

Australia will move to pass laws banning children under 16 from social media to protect the vulnerable users. Platforms such as Facebook, TikTok and Instagram would be held responsible for enforcing the age ban. “A minimum age for social media of 16 years will make a difference,” an X post from the PM read.

It is worth mentioning that, similar measures have been discussed globally in countries such as the UK and the USA.

Read The Official X Post Of The Australian PM: