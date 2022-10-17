Are your getting calls for 5G activation? Beware, don’t do this or else your bank account will be emptied

After the launch of 5G services in India earlier this month, the telecom companies have started 5G rollouts. Both Airtel and Reliance Jio have started the 5G rollout in some cities. However, many users are being cheated in the name of 5G activation and their accounts are being emptied. The Police departments have issued warnings in many cities and asked smartphone users to be cautious. If someone asks you for information about 5G activation, be careful and do not share your information.

Recently, the Telangana State Police share a video on its Twitter handle and alerted the people about the cyber fraud. “Beware of #5G Upgradation sim scam. Don’t fall prey to cyber fraudsters who can dupe you on the pretext of upgrading your sims,” read the caption of the video.

According to police, your phone may be hacked if you open such links. If you are not careful, you can be at risk and the cyber fraudsters may extort money from your bank accounts by advising you to upgrade your 4G SIM to 5G.

Police advised not to listen to or click on any links that are asking for the 5G activation. You must be well aware of the fact that you need a 5G phone to use the 5G services and should be alert and very careful. So that you do not fall prey to such cyber fraud.