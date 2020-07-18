If you are an EPF account holder then you must know this new initiative of Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). According to reports, the EPFO ​​is preparing to conduct an online hearing soon through e-court. Its software has also been prepared. No company and shareholders need to visit EPFO ​​office during Covid period. In the first phase, cases will be taken for not depositing the PFs of the companies and depositing the arrears of the PFs of the members. After this, if the claim settlement is not being done in the next phase, then those cases will be heard.

EPFO has started trial of software from Karnal, Haryana. After this, it will be started in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Around 10,000 new and old cases are pending in UP. The target of disposal in a month through online hearing is also being targeted.

An EPFO ​​official said that in the first phase, cases of 7A will be taken up in which non-submission of employees’ contribution and the defaulting companies will be heard. Simultaneously, cases of Section 14B and 7Q will be taken in which the bank account is seized by taking action against the EPFO ​​companies for not depositing the contribution. Then the stock of employees is taken out and deposited. Thousands of such cases are pending across the country.

EPFO board member Sukhdev Prasad Mishra said that in the Corona era, social distancing will be effective with the e-court system. Instead of coming to the EPFO ​​for the hearing, the company’s lawyers, officials will settle the cases through video conferencing. This arrangement will be implemented in offices in UP in a phased manner.