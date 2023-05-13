Are Mangoes safe for Diabetics? Know details here

Diabetes makes it hard for the affected people to eat their favourite food. Many wonders if seasonal fruits are out of the question as well, it is as albeit being natural, these delicacies contain fructos. While type 1 diabetes is caused by an autoimmune reaction, type 2 diabetes is caused by various lifestyle habits. This is why knowing the type of disease is even more important to understand what is okay to consume and what is not.

If you are not careful with your intake, it can result in too much sugar in the blood (high blood sugar level). This happens when the pancreas is not able to produce enough insulin or cannot effectively use the insulin produced.

Usually, diabetic people have to lower their sugar intake and have foods that have a low glycemic index in order to stay healthy and avoid risks to their hearts. Most fruits are discouraged from being consumed if you have diabetes. One such fruit in question is Mango, especially as the summers are here.

Most people think that diabetics cannot consume mangoes due to their high levels of sugar content. However, experts have good news! According to the studies, having mangoes in moderation can be quite beneficial for the body.

Having mangoes in small quantity, mangoes can control the blood sugar level. It is because apart from the high sugar content, the king of fruits also contains lower carbohydrates, vitamin E, K, and B complex, and high fiber such as calcium, potassium, and copper.

It has also been seen that mangoes play a significant role in the treatment of metabolic disorders. Hence, eating mangoes in small quantities every day could protect people against high cholesterol as well as diabetes.

It is to be noted that eating a lot of them can disbalance the blood sugar level.

“Diabetics should eat mangoes in moderation. They should check their sugar levels regularly. But they should not consume mango juice and only eat mangoes as a whole fruit” said Dr Pullela Srikar Krishna, Internal Medicine and Diabetologist, Apollo Clinics to India Today.

As per Dr. Krishna, consuming raw mangoes with yogurt or rice helps to cut the sugar levels in the body.

Moreover, other seasonal fruits that diabetic patients can consume include guava, papaya, kiwi, pear, and cantaloupe.