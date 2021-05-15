Apply Or Renew Driving License From The Comforts Of Your Home, Know Details Here

The 2nd wave of Covid-19 pandemic has gripped India and more than 3 lakh daily cases are being currently recorded. In such a grim situation, most of the government offices are functioning with limited staff and are mostly closed for public.

However, it is a matter of respite that the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in the country have started to provide their services via online.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has laid new guidelines for application of a new Driving License or renewal of Driving License or a Registration certificate.

Follow the steps mentioned below to avail the services from your nearest RTO:

Open the official website of Regional Transport Office (Click Here)

You will be directed to the Homepage

Click on the service that you want to avail

You will be directed to the next page. Select the state, district and the particular region according to your convenience.

Check whether the particular facility is available online or not