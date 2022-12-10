Post office Skilled Artisan Recruitment 2022: Apply now to get direct job, salary up to Rs 63,200

Office of the senior manager, Mail Motor Service (MMS) of Chennai has invited applications from the eligible candidates to fill up 7 posts of Skilled Artisans under direct recruitment.

The interested candidates must apply on or before January 9, 2023 (5 PM).

Vacancy details:

Post: Skilled Artisans (General central service, Group-C, Non-Gazetted, Non- Ministerial)

V. Mechanic (Skilled): 4

V Electrician (Skilled): 1

Copper & Tinsmith (Skilled): 1

Upholster (Skilled): 1

Scale of pay for skilled artisans:

Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200 (Level 2 in the pay matrix as 7th CPC)

Age limits:

UR & EWS: 18 to 30

Government servants: 40

However, the SC and OBC candidates will get upper age relaxation of 5 and 3 years respectively.

Educational qualification:

A certificate in the respective trade from any Technical Institution recognized by Govt. Or VIII std passed with experience of one year in the respective trade.

Candidate who applies for the trade of M.V. Mechanic should possess a valid Driving Licence (HMV) to drive any vehicle in service in order to rest it.

Application/ Examination fee:

Application fee: 100

Examination fee: 400

However, the SC/ST and women candidates are exempted from the payment of the application/examination fee.

Method of selection:

Selection of skilled artisans shall be made from amongst the candidates possessing the requisite qualification, by means of competitive trade test on the basis of syllabus in the respective trade. Syllabus, date, venue and duration etc will be informed to the eligible candidates along with hall permits.

Click here to read the post office skilled artisans job notification.