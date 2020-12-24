Bhubaneswar: KIIT International School celebrated its 14th Annual Day Celebration ‘EXCELSIOR’ virtually with pomp and splendor on 23rd December.

Addressing the students Nandita Das, eminent Bollywood actress said KIIT International School not only excels in academics, but deeply cares its students by giving holistic education.

Teachers, children, educationists and society at a large should come together to make some changes in the world. Saswati Bal, President, KIIT & KISS said, Celebration of Annual Day of the School is special for each and every student.

Students should be disciplined and try to be a good human being, she added. In his speech Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS said because of pandemic Corona we all miss you the children on this special occasion in this campus.

He thanked the Corona Warriors for battling it out in the frontlines by doing a great service to the nation. Dr. Mona Lisa Bal, Chairperson of the School delivered the welcome address, while Dr. Sanjay Suar, Principal presented the annual report of the School.

Nandita Mishra, Head, IB also spoke on the occasion, while Rinku Sarangi, Vice Principal of KIIT-IS proposed vote of thanks. The E-release of KIIT-IS Annual Magazine E-Carinae was done followed by prize distribution.