Andhra official drinks sanitiser
Photo : Healthline

Andhra official drinks sanitiser, mistaking it for water

By IANS
0

Amaravati: A Health Department official in Andhra Pradesh on Friday took ill after consuming a sanitiser, mistaking it for drinking water.

Related News

False-negative COVID-19 test results may lead to chaos

Fearing corona, Telangana farmer puts masks on goats

Researchers develop cheap anti-coronavirus face shield

How to build your dream office at home

The incident occurred in Anantapur district. After District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Anil Kumar took two sips of the sanitiser kept in his house, his family took him to a nearby private hospital.

Doctors examined him and said there was no danger to his life. They said the DMHO would be discharged in a few hours.

You might also like
Miscellany

False-negative COVID-19 test results may lead to chaos

Miscellany

Fearing corona, Telangana farmer puts masks on goats

Miscellany

Researchers develop cheap anti-coronavirus face shield

Miscellany

How to build your dream office at home

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.