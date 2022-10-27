Anant Ambani visits Shirdi Sai Temple, donates Rs 1.5 crore to the temple trust

Nashik: Anant Ambani visited Shirdi Sai Temple on Monday and donated Rs. 1.5 crore to the temple trust on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. Anant Ambai is the youngest son of leading business tycoon Mukesh Ambani.

In the afternoon, he attended the afternoon aarti. According to sources, Ambani Family is a traditional devotee of Sai Baba and often offer donations to the temple.

Not only to Shirdi Sai Temple, the Ambani family have always donated heavy amounts to temples for it’s betterment.

The donations will be used for all the various initiatives that have been taken for all the followers of Sai Baba.

In August, Anant Ambani was named the future CEO of Reliance’s new energy company. As said by Mukesh Ambani, Anant who is just 26 had joined the new energy division, which includes solar, battery, and hydrogen initiatives, during Reliance Industries Ltd’s annual shareholders’ meeting in August.

Akash Ambani, the eldest son of Mukesh Ambani and elder brother of Anant Ambani is the chairman of Reliance Jio. On October 21, he has visited the famous Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara town of Rajsamand, Rajasthan, where he announced the launch of Jio 5G services.