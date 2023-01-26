American CEO spends $2 million each year to look 18 year old

KernelCo CEO Bryan Johnson spends around $2 million each year to bio-hack his body into regaining its youth.

As per Bloomberg News reports, Johnson has a team of 30 doctors and regenerative health experts overseeing his regime. He says, he has given him the heart of a 37-year old, the skin of a 28-year old and the lung capacity and fitness of an 18 year old.

His goal is to eventually have all of his major organs, including his brain, liver, kidneys, teeth, skin, hair, penis, and rectum, functioning as they did in his late teens, Johnson said.

He was overweight, depressed, and nearly suicidal, a result of an accumulation of stress and working long hours. Johnson said that his interest in pursuing eternal youth was triggered by a severe downturn in his mental and physical health before he sold Briantree to EBay.

“What I do may sound extreme, but I’m trying to prove that self-harm and decay are nor evitable,” Johnson told the outlet.

Bryan Johnson made his fortune in his 30s when he sold his payment processing company, Braintree Payment Solutions, to EBay for $800 million in cash.

In recent years, Silicon Valley billionaires including Peter Theil and Jeff Bezos have invested vast sums of money into startups that have tried to come up with technology that will enable humans to live well into their hundreds.