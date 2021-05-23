Giloy, also known as ‘Amrita’ in Sanskrit is an Ayurvedic herb that has been used and advocated in Indian medicine for ages because of its abundant medicinal properties.

It is a large, deciduous, extensively-spreading, climbing shrub with several elongated twining branches. Leaves are simple, pulvinate, and exstipulate with long petioles with the basal one longer and twisted partially and half way around. Flowers are unisexual; male flowers are clustered while the female flowers are usually solitary. It is usually scarlet or orange colored.

It can be consumed in the form of juice, powder or capsules and has numerous health benefits for the human body.

Here are some of the amazing health benefits of giloy:

1. BOOSTS IMMUNITY: Giloy herb is naturally doused in antioxidants that can help us fight off free radicals, remove toxins, purifies blood, fights bacteria, combats liver diseases, prevents urinary tract infections and build our immunity.

2. TREATS CHRONIC DISEASES: Giloy herb is anti-pyretic in nature that helps to get rid of recurrent fevers and prevents from Swine Flu, Dengue and Malaria as well.

3. CONTROLS DIABETES: Giloy herb contains phytochemicals that reduces oxidative stress in the body and improves your body’s blood glucose levels.

4. FIGHTS RESPIRATORY ISSUES: Giloy herb has anti-inflammatory properties and reduces respiratory problems like chest tightness, shortness of breath, coughing, cold and tonsils.

5. REDUCES STRESS: Giloy is an adaptogenic herb that helps reduce mental stress, anxiety, get rid of toxins, boosts the memory and help us calm down.

6. IMPROVES DIGESTION: Giloy herb treats bowel related issues, constipation and beneficial in improving digestion.

It is worth mentioning that ‘Giloy’ being an exceptional rejuvenative herb, has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).