Always tired but still managing everything? 5 signs of ‘high-functioning exhaustion’

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Lots of women are still working, managing their households and other aspects of life even if they feel completely wiped out. This sometimes comes under the heading ‘high functioning exhaustion’ – where to an outside eye you seem to be carrying on normally but are dealing with fatigue.

Below are some of the key warning signs:

Being tired constantly

You might be tired all day, but you carry on and get with daily routine as usual.

Feeling drained despite being busy

Though you are productive during the day, you can feel your energy levels are extremely low than it normally will be.

Sleep can still feel insufficient

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It might be easy for you to power through the day but when you wake up you feel low on energy.

Perimenopause could lead to loss of energy

Changes in your hormones during perimenopause could contribute to feelings of low energy and a change in your energy levels.

Continuing to ignore it

As you are still trying to manage work and responsibility, it might be easy for you to feel that your fatigue are because you have a busy life style.

It is important to note not every case of continuing tiredness need to be put down to “life”. By listening to your body, your wellness really does matter!

Also read: 5 reasons why you might be feeling irritated in the morning