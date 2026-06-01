Alphonso to Langra: Choosing the right for every craving

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The season for mangoes is in its full swing, while most individuals only gorge on this marvelous fruit, little do they know that there are distinct uses and benefits to each kind.

The Alphonso, dubbed as the ‘king of mangoes’ in the Indian sub-continent, is an aromatic, creamy, and sweet variety. It tastes best fresh, in desserts and milkshakes. Premium mango ice creams use Alphonso for its unmatched flavor.

The Kesar: Another popular variety from Gujarat, it has a saffron colored pulp and a distinct natural sweetness. This variety is a key ingredient in preparing ‘Aamras’, milkshakes, and Indian sweets.

The Dasheri: Uttar Pradesh’s famous Dasheri variety is juicy and fragrantly sweet. With a soft and pliable texture, it is eaten fresh and is perfect in cooling summer beverages.

The Langra: This variety can be identified by its green skin when ripe, offering a distinct sweet and tangy flavor. Many mango aficionados favor it in its fresh form owing to its robust taste and fiber-free pulp.

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The Banganapalli: Popular in the Southern part of the Indian sub-continent, this variety is large and very sweet. It also has low fiber content and firm pulp, making it the ideal ingredient for fruit salads, slices and lunchbox items.

The Totapuri: These are uniquely recognizable by the beak-like tip at one end, and have a slightly tangy taste. The sweeter varieties aren’t so versatile; however, the Totapuri is the best to consume in juices, pickles, and jams, even being processed into other forms of mango.

For those wishing to consume their mangoes in a drink form, the commonly used varieties of mangoes are Alphonso, Kesar, or Dasheri. If you’re looking for aamras, it’s the Kesar variety that makes the cut, while the Totapuri variety is mostly used for pickles and dishes savory in nature.

Nutritionists state that all mangoes are good sources of Vitamin A, Vitamin C, fiber, and antioxidants, and are healthiest in their fresh form in moderate quantities with minimal added sugar.

From desserts and drinks to pickles and snacks, ensure you use the appropriate kind to enjoy the best experience.