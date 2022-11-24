All SIM cards to be blocked for one day, each Aadhaar card holder to get loan of Rs 4,78,000!

In the age of social media, every piece of news gets spread and reaches the people within no time. Some of them become so viral that people blindly believe such news. Once such news saying All SIM cards will be blocked for 24 hours and each Aadhaar card holder to get a loan of Rs 4,78,000 as per the new rule of the Indian government has gone viral.

Recently, a YouTube channel named ‘DLS’ in its thumbnail claimed that all SIM cards will be blocked for 24 hours by the government.

The central government is also providing a loan of Rs 4,78,000 to each Aadhaar card holder, said another misleading information.

However, the PIB Fact Check, which is countering misinformation on the Government of India, revealed that the information on all SIM cards to be blocked for 24 hours and each Aadhaar card holder to get loan of Rs 4,78,000 is misleading and fake.

The PIB Fact Check also advised the people neither to believe nor to forward any such misleading information to anyone. It also requested the citizen to avoid not do share their personal information or financial details with anyone.

