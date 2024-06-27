All in One! Use My Aadhaar Portal for all your Aadhaar related online services

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the statutory authority established under the provisions of Aadhaar act 2016 by the Government of India under the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, is authorized to issue the Aadhaar card to all the eligible citizens of India.

People of all ages get their Aadhaar cards after applying on the official website of the UIDAI i.e My Aadhaar Portal. There are number of services the My Aadhaar Portal provides to the people.

Be it updating the documents or downloading the Aadhaar card, all work can be done online on the My Aadhaar Portal.

Document Update:

You can upload your Proof of Identity (PoI) and Proof of Address (PoA) Documents. This service is free of cost till 14/09/2024.

Download Aadhaar:

You can download digitally signed and password protected electronic copy of the Aadhaar.

Retrieve EID/Aadhaar number:

You can find out Aadhaar number or Enrolment ID (EID).

Verify Email/Mobile:

You can verify mobile and email registered with the Aadhaar.

VID Generator:

You can generate 16 Digit Virtual ID (VID) linked to your Aadhaar.

Lock/Unlock Aadhaar:

You can temporarily lock/unlock your Aadhaar. Please use this service carefully.

Bank Seeding Status:

You can find out your Bank Seeding Status.

Order Aadhaar PVC Card:

You can order a secure, wallet-sized Aadhaar PVC card.

Check Aadhaar PVC Card Order Status:

You can check the status of the already ordered PVC card.

Check Enrolment & Update Status:

You can check the status of the Enrolment or Update request.

Locate Enrolment Center:

You can search and locate nearby Aadhaar Seva Kendras.

Book an Appointment:

You can book an Appointment for Enrolment or Update.

Check Aadhaar Validity:

You can validate the status of the Aadhaar.

Grievance and Feedback:

You can file your grievance and feedback

Check Grievance/Feedback Status:

You can check the status of the Grievance/Feedback

Click here to visit the official website of the My Aadhaar Portal.