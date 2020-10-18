‘Alien’ flying in the skies of Noida, fell on the ground, then it was revealed to be a Iron Man balloon

‘Alien’ flying in the skies of Noida, fell on the ground, then it was revealed to be a Iron Man balloon

New Delhi: People of Bhatta-Parsaul village of Greater Noida were in a panic when an alien-like figure was seen in the sky on Saturday. But the crowd was amused when it was revealed to be an Iron Man shaped balloon.

As per reports, the people of the Bhatta-Parsaul village spotted an alien like figure flying in the sky and it kept flying in the sky for a long time. After some time it gradually fell to the ground and got stuck in the bushes near a canal.

A huge crowd gathered in the area to see the alien like figure and different kinds of discussion were held among the people on what could it be and where it came from etc.

When the thing fell in the bushes, nobody dared to approach it, even the police could not master the courage to go to him for hours. However, it is revealed that there is no alien or anything like that but it is a robot balloon in the shape of ‘Iron Man’.

“It was a balloon filled with air that had gone up in the sky and later came down and got stuck in the bushes along the canal. A part of the balloon was touching the flowing water in the canal which had led the balloon to shake its head a little. this made the people were scared. It was shaped like the Iron Man given its color and design. This was an unusual sight so some people even thought it was an alien, or something like that, and were apprehensive” said Dankaur SHO Anil Kumar Pandey.

Pandey also added that the balloon was fished out around noon and apparently it came down because it was losing its gas and there was nothing harmful in the object but it was yet to be ascertained who floated it in the air.

He further said that the Noida police has given a clarification regard the matter to people on their Twitter page with a photo of the ‘Iron Man’ shaped balloon.