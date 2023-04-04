Alert for EPFO subscribers: Know what is EPFiGMS & its benefit for you

EPFiGMS benefit: EPFiGMS (EPF i Grievance Management System) is a customised portal of Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) with an aim to redress grievances for the services provided by EPFO.

If you are an EPFO subscriber, you can lodge grievances at any place and will land in the concerned office to which the grievances pertain. Grievances can be sent to Head office at New Delhi or to the field offices now 135 across the country.

The revamped EPFiGMS is available with several advanced features, most important being:

Grievance can be lodged by PF member, EPS Pensioner, Employer and Others

OTP verification

Online lodging of grievance/complaint based on UAN

UAN integrated with master data base of EPFO resulting in identification of EPF office for redress of grievance

Grievance can be lodged for multiple PF numbers available in UAN

PPO number validation/integration (for EPS pensioners) with centralised data base of EPFO

Facility to send reminder for pending grievance

View current status of grievance

Facility to provide feedback on redress of grievance

Comprehensive categorization for identifying the grievance prone areas

Facility to upload more than one grievance document

“EPFiGMS is available in UMANG. Please lodge your grievances using UMANG Mobile Application and select EPFO Services”

Further, once a grievance is registered, system generates a unique registration number and auto generates acknowledgment through SMS & email. There is ease of registration of grievance and faster redressal after revamp. The interface is now bilingual.

Click here to visit the EPFiGMS website.