Alert! Broiler chicken may be harmful for you says ICMR study

In a recent study, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has confirmed that broiler chickens contain dangerous bacteria that can resist medicines. The ‘antimicrobial resistance’ (AMR) develops due to the ability of the bacteria to resist drugs. Such samples were found in the chickens sold in Kerala and Telangana.

It boils down to the conclusion that, consuming such broiler chickens that have developed the AMR will make you unresponsive to drugs (medicines). The unchecked usage of antibiotics in poultry farms is responsible for this condition.

ICMR has jotted down a list of bacteria that were unaffected by the use of medicines in the samples collected from Kerala and Telangana. Harmful bacteria like Klebsiella Pneumoniae Staphylococcus and E.coli bacteria were found in the samples. E.coli causes dysentery and staphylococcous bacteria which causes skin diseases. These cannot be destroyed even by cooking on elevated temperature.

In Kerala three zones were divided, for collecting samples and AMR was mostly found in the samples collected from southern zone. DNA separated from chicken droppings were used as samples for the study. These findings have come as a shocker to the chicken lovers as the diseases they incur will become incurable after repeated consumption of chicken with AMR.

The study was led by Dr Shoby Veleri and included Dr Ajmal Azeem, Parthi Sagar and N Samyuktakumar Reddy on the team. It has been published in the international journal of the drug safety division of ICMR’s National Institute of Nutrition.