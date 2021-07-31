Air India Recruitment 2021: Apply for several vacancies in Manager, Officer and other posts; Salary up to Rs 1,50,000 per month

Air India Express Limited (AIEL) has invited application for the recruitment to the posts of BPO Team Leader, Manager- Trade Sales, Officer/ AM, Assistant Manager/ Deputy Manager/ Manager, Station Manager, AGM, Head – IT, Sr. Supervisor & Ground Instructor at various locations of India, on its official website – airindia.in.

Eligible candidates who are interested can apply for the Air India Recruitment 2021 through offline mode latest by 17th August 2021.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application: August 17, 2021

Vacancy Details

BPO Team Leader – 1 Post

Manager – Trade Sales – 1 Post

Officer / AM Sales – Sales Support & Market Analyst – 1 Post

Officer / AM – Customer Grievance – 1 Post

ASST MANAGER/ DEPUTY MANAGER/ MANAGER – BASE STATIONS – 5 Posts

STATION MANAGER (Rest of India) – 14 (1 per station)

AGM – IOCC – 1 Post

Head IT – 1 Post

AGM Medical Service – 1 Post

Sr. Supervisor – Medical – 1 Post

Ground Instructor (Technical/ Performance) – 3 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Air India Recruitment 2021

Educational Qualification:

BPO Team Leader – The candidate should be a graduate from recognized University in India. Minimum 2 years and should have experience in working in a Call Center / BPO of Travel, Aviation with minimum 1 year as Team Leader. Manager – Trade Sales – The candidate should be a Post Graduate/ Graduate from recognized University in India. The Graduates candidate should have a minimum 4 years of experience in handling passenger Sales and Marketing function of a Commercial Airlines or a GSA and the Post Graduates candidate should have a minimum 2 years of experience in handling passenger Sales & Marketing function of a Commercial Airlines or GSA (Experience should be post qualification) Officer / AM Sales – The candidate should be a Graduate from recognized university in India. Minimum 3 years of experience. Asst Manager/ Deputy Manager/ Manager – BASE STATIONS – The candidate should have done a full time Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University in India and have minimum 07 years of working experience as Duty Manager in Airport Passenger handling in any Commercial Airline or a Ground Handling Agent. Station Manager (Rest of India) – The candidate should be have done a full time Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University in India and should have 06 years of working experience as Supervisor in Airport Passenger handling in any Commercial Airline or a Ground Handling Agent or Minimum 04 years of working experience as Duty Manager in Airport Passenger handling in any Commercial Airline or a Ground Handling Agent AGM – The candidate should be a Graduation and should have minimum 10 years working experience Head IT – The candidate should have done a full time BE/ B Tech in IT/ Computer Science or Full-time MCA from any recognized University or any autonomous technical universities in India. Minimum 15 years of work experience Sr. Supervisor – Medical – The candidate should be a Graduate from Recognized University and have minimum 1 year of experience in Medical department of an airline with proficiency in using computer Ground Instructor (Technical/ Performance) – ATR 72-600 approved Ground Instructor (Technical / Performance) OR First Class Degree in Engineering (Mech/ Electrical/ Electronics/ Electronics & Comm./ Aeronautical) if not experienced. Minimum 2 years experience in Maintenance/ Ops/ Flight Safety/ Training Department of any Commercial Airlines

Age Limit for Air India Recruitment 2021

BPO Team Leader, Head & Ground Instructor: 55 years

Officer/ AM: 50 years

AGM: 55 years/ 59 years

Supervisor: 35 years

Other Posts: 40 years

Salary Details

BPO Team Leader – Rs 36,000 per month

Manager – Trade Sales – Rs 42,000 per month

Officer / AM Sales – Sales Support & Market Analyst – Rs 36,000 – Rs 39,000 per month

Officer / AM – Customer Grievance – Rs 36,000 – Rs 39,000 per month

ASST MANAGER/ DEPUTY MANAGER/ MANAGER – BASE STATIONS – Rs 39,000 – Rs 42,000 per month and Rs 10,000 as reimbursement of

House Rent Allowance

House Rent Allowance STATION MANAGER (Rest of India) – Rs 42,000 per month and maximum of Rs 10,000 as reimbursement of House rent Allowance

AGM – IOCC – Rs 80,000 per month

Head IT – Rs 1,50,000 per month

AGM Medical Service – Rs 80,000 per month

Sr. Supervisor – Medical – Rs 27,005 per month

Ground Instructor (Technical/ Performance) – Designation and Remuneration shall commensurate with experience.

How to apply for Air India Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies by submitting their applications along with CV and one set of photocopies of supporting testimonials for date of birth, caste, qualification, experience, salary etcby Post / Speed post to Alliance Air Personnel Department Alliance Bhawan, Domestic Terminal -1, I.G.I Airport, New Delhi – 110037. The last date to apply for the posts is 17th August 2021.

Application Fee

A Demand Draft for an amount of Rs. 1500/- (Rupees One Thousand Five Hundred only) payable to Alliance Air Aviation Limited, payable at New Delhi for all posts except for Sr. Supervisor – Medical who are required to pay Demand Draft amount of Rs 1000/- ( Rupees One Thousand only ).

SC / ST Candidates are exempted from giving the application fee.

For more details candidates can check the official notification given bellow.

Important Link

Air India Notification PDF

Official Webpage