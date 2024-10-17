Advance train ticket booking rules changed, time limit reduced; Book your ticket before this date to take advantage

New Delhi: Are you planning to book your train ticket. If yes, there is a very important news for you. The Indian Railways has taken a major decision today by changing the rules of advance train ticket booking.

According to the circular issued by the Ministry of Railways, it has reduced the advance ticket booking period to 60 days from 120 days. Thus, the passengers will have to book train tickets only 60 days in advance, excluding the date of journey.

However, passengers who have already booked their tickets under the Advance Reservation Period (ARP) need not to hurry and people can take the advantage of the previous 120-day booking period till October 31, 2024 as the new rule will come into effect from November 1.

“There will be no change in the case of certain day time express trains like Taj Express, Gomati Express, where lower time limits for advance reservations are, at present, in force. There will also be no change in the case of a limit of 365 days for foreign tourists,” read the circular of Railway Ministry.

Cancellations of the booking made beyond the ARP of 60 days will, however, be permitted, added the circular, which has been issued to the Principal Chief Commercial Manager of all Zonal Railways.