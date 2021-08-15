AAI Recruitment 2021: Interested applicants can apply for Senior Assistant posts, Salary up to Rs 1 lakh

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has invited applications for the recruitment of Senior Assistant. Posts.

Candidates who are interested in applying for the posts can visit the official website of AAI that is aai.aero and the last date to apply for the position is August 31.

A total of 29 positions will be filled with this recruitment drive. Interested candidates are advised to go through the official notification of AAI Recruitment 2021 given bellow to know the details of the recruitment process or you can read the information given bellow.

Important dates

Starting date for submission of application: July 29, 2021

Last date for submission of application: August 31, 2021

Vacancy Details

Senior Assistant (Operations) – 14 Posts

Senior Assistant (Finance) – 06

Posts-Senior Assistant (Electronics) – 09 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for AAI Senior Assistant Recruitment 2021

Educational Qualification

Senior Assistant (Operations) – The candidate should be a Graduate with LMV License and should also have a Diploma in Management.

Senior Assistant (Finance) – The candidate should have done B.Com with a certificate of the computer training course of 3-6 months.

Senior Assistant (Electronics) – The candidate should have done Diploma in Electronics/ Telecommunication/ Radio Engineering.

Age limit

Senior Assistant (Operations) – 50 years as on June 30, 2021

Senior Assistant (Finance) – 50 years as on June 30, 2021

Senior Assistant (Electronics) – 50 years as on June 30, 2021

Salary for AAI Recruitment 2021:

Senior Assistant (Operations) – Rs 36,000 to Rs 1,10,000

Senior Assistant (Finance) – Rs 36,000 to Rs 1,10,000

Senior Assistant (Electronics) – Rs 36,000 to Rs 1,10,000

How to Apply for AAI Recruitment 2021

Interested and eligible applicants can apply for the Airports Authority of India (AAI) recruitment 2021 through the prescribed applications format. The last date to apply for the post is 31st August 2021.

The applications for the willing employees after proper scrutiny and certification may be forwarded in the enclosed proforma to email: [email protected] followed by hard copies of the same by speed post to the DPC Cell, Department of HRM, Regional Headquarters (Eastern Region), Kolkata, on or before 31st August 2021 positively along with self-attested copies of Academic/Professional Qualification & Caste Certificate.

Important Links

Official Notification PDF

Official Website